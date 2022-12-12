Fixing India's airports

A spate of complaints about airports in metropolitan India forced Union Civil Aviation Minister to visit Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi on Monday morning. Mr Scindia, accompanied by reporters and press photographers, announced a few minor changes to processes at the airport and also said that problems would be resolved in 10 days. It remains to be seen whether this promise will be followed through as the peak end-year travel season begins. Certainly, given that a large proportion of the plan consists of asking airlines to cancel or move flights, which is hardly a sustainable solution, expectations cannot be set very high.