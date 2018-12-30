Fixing input tax credit: Get ready for new GST return filing system in 2019

One of the fundamental principles of goods and services tax (GST) was the concept of ‘self-policing’, wherein the matching concept for claiming input tax credit was introduced. The matching concept effectively allows a buyer to claim input tax credit only when his vendor is compliant in terms of filing GST returns and paying taxes to the government.

This was a departure from the earlier laws, barring VAT legislation in a few states. The reconciliation of input tax credits was initially envisaged to happen online on the GST Network (GSTN) portal, wherein a buyer was ...