Flower power

Commercial cultivation of flowers (floriculture), which practically took off after the liberalisation of the seed policy in the late 1980s, has bloomed into a lucrative agri-business. When agriculture has turned, by and large, unremunerative, returns from flower farming remain positive thanks to demand growth in both domestic and export markets.

Flower production, if done scientifically and managed professionally, has the potential to outperform most other kinds of farm pursuits in terms of income. After opening up of the economy in the 1990s, floriculture was deemed one of the sunrise ...