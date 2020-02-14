Flowers for planning

When Rabindranath Tagore was setting up Visva Bharati, the university in Santiniketan, he had offered plots of land to many an eminent professor, lawyer, doctor of that time to build houses around the university area. The idea was to grow a community of intellectuals around the university which was being built literally in the middle of the boondocks.

My maternal grandfather who was a lawyer empanelled with Visva Bharati was among the 150-odd individuals who were allotted these plots of land about 75 years ago. On the western side of our plot, was a plot given to economist A K ...