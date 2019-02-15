Flying a kite in a hurricane: Beth Hart at the Mahindra Blues Festival

Last week in Mumbai I bought a tiny cup of fries for a hill of money, but I didn’t mind.

I had already spent a hill of money getting there, and after the first hill the second one doesn’t hurt as badly. In the fries line a young man told me, “You know, she played in Bangalore, but nobody knew who she was, so only about fifty people turned up!” We stared at each other with o-shaped mouths— fraudulently in my case, since I’d only been introduced to Beth Hart’s music a couple of years ago myself, with a YouTube video of her singing a cover of ...