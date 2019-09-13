Flying high, feet on the ground: Aditya Ghosh on checking in with Oyo

Ghosh tells Arindam Majumder and Nivedita Mookerji how Oyo and IndiGo are similar in more ways than one and why calling him arrogant would be completely off the mark Aditya Ghosh, known for IndiGo’s ‘on-time arrival’, reaches a few minutes late for the lunch at Comorin, which can be best described as a millennial restaurant serving fusion dishes.

Ghosh makes up for the slightly delayed start and settles down for a multi-layered meal and long conversation, keeping his handset away to focus fully on the menu and on us. This Gurugram restaurant set up by Manish Mehrotra ...