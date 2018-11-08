Focus on big polluters

Even an abundance of initiatives undertaken to restrain the stubbornly high pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) has failed to produce the desired outcomes. Reason: The initiatives are largely misdirected.

The relatively minor contributors to this menace have received the bulk of the attention even as some of the main culprits remain unaddressed. For instance, a lot of blame is ascribed to the burning of paddy stubble in the surrounding states even though it only adds to the locally generated pollution and that, too, for a short period of around a month (mid-October to ...