Focus on gradual resumption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday is expected to bring clarity on the nationwide lockdown. Even as some states have extended the lockdown for another two weeks to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Union government appears to be willing to partially relax the curbs.

On Monday, for example, Union ministers and select central government officials started working from their respective offices. Since the government now has more data and a better understanding of Covid-19, it should selectively allow the opening up of industries as well. In this context, the ...