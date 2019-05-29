Focus turns to AIADMK's lone LS MP, Panneerselvam's son Raveendranath

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won just one of the 38 seats in Tamil Nadu in the just concluded Lok Sabha election. But the party is hopeful of getting a plum post in the to-be-formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre, said minister Kadambur Raju. OP Raveendranath, son of state Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, is the only winner from the party and he is known to share a warm relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership at the centre. All eyes, therefore, are on the 39-year-old.

Fanboy moment

There are many first-time Members of Parliament this time and most of them are in the news for some reason or the other. Shankar Lalwani from Indore is one of them. When he reached Delhi to attend a meeting of the NDA parliamentary board, he noted that actor and fellow MP Hema Malini was also present at the meeting. Without wasting time, he clicked a selfie with the actor in the background. The selfie went viral in no time. When he returned to Indore and local leaders asked him about the picture, an embarrassed Lalwani backtracked: "I was just clicking a selfie. I had no idea who was sitting behind me," he told his party colleagues.

Coming soon: Chambers’ PC

Not many remember that the various business chambers did not hold the traditional press conferences (PCs) by their incoming presidents this year. The appointments were over by April but the PCs had been postponed to ensure they are heard by the new government. Wait for the announcements about those PCs soon.