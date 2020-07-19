Fond hopes of a lean govt

In his second term as prime minister, Narendra Modi has been a little more restrained as far as reshuffling or expanding his council of ministers is concerned. This may be because since March, he has been preoccupied with the tasks of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the fact is there has been no major ministerial reshuffle or expansion of the Union council of ministers in the Modi government’s second term even after 14 months since its formation. When he was first sworn in as prime minister in May 2014, the size of his ministry was relatively small at just 45 ministers ...