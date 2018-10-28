For a change, a useful and needed circular

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a very useful circular, 38/2018-Customs, dated October 18. It is on procedure in cases of manufacturing or other operations undertaken at bonded warehouses under Section 65 of the Customs Act.

The provisions regarding private bonded warehousing and in-bond manufacture have been in the statute for a long while. The Board’s predecessor had notified the ‘Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations, 1966’ and ‘Warehouse (Custody and Handling of Goods) Regulations, 2016’. However, ...