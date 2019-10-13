For tax terrorism stain to go away, India has to resolve disputes quickly

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Safran, the French multinational aircraft engine manufacturer, raised quite a few eyebrows at the handover ceremony near Paris of the first Rafale fighter jet.

In a presentation to the Indian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the CEO reportedly said that India should provide an attractive business environment and not ‘terrorise us’ with its tax and customs rules. Soon after, getting into a damage-control mode, the company clarified that the CEO was “misheard’’ and that he was speaking against a penalising ...