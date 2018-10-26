For whom the bell tolls

If people are known by the company they keep, the 1980s qualified as particularly toxic times. New Delhi then was vastly different from the megapolis it is today, but in at least one respect it continues to drag its fee — enabling the security of its working women.

There were fewer women in offices then, though certain professions attracted a larger number of them — advertising, journalism, travel, hospitality, design, fashion, interiors and other so-called ‘soft’ options. It was a time also of rebellion, a hangover from the ‘70s, so “liberated” ...