Forced transmission

The government has said its new guidelines for the uplinking and downlinking of satellite channels in India, revised after 11 years, have enhanced “ease of compliance” and “ease of doing business” for licence holders. It has, for instance, removed the requirement seeking prior permission to telecast live events, though it is unclear what the government means in requiring “prior registration of events”. It has also done away or relaxed a raft of other prior permissions and extended the time period for some approvals. But these advantages are likely to pale against the requirement that all channels must broadcast daily 30 minutes of content on “themes of national importance and of social relevance”. The guidelines have helpfully set out eight such themes that satellite channels could explore. They cover the usual suspects: Education, health, agriculture, science and technology, women’s welfare, environment, and protection of weaker sections of society. The last theme, however, is less precise: “National integration”. The government note explains that the stipulation is being made because airwaves and frequencies are public properties and need to be used in the best interests of society. Several questions arise in this context.
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 22:32 IST
