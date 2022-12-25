JUST IN
Foundations for an Indian JETP
Insurer liable to reimburse genuine cash payments
Chatbots will do more than just chatting
2022: A year marked by three Cs
What does Rahul want?
Remembering the genius
And the World Cup goes to Louis Vuitton
A useful man to know
India steadily building its naval strength, but the usual challenges remain
Quibbles of a media reporter
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Regulating Big Tech
icon-arrow-left
Economic indicators positive, but worries remain
Business Standard

Foundations for an Indian JETP

The second pillar of climate financing, JETP is oriented towards investability in the electricity sector

Topics
Energy Transition Committee | BS Opinion

Ajay Shah & Akshay Jaitly 

Ajay Shah & Akshay Jaitly

Advanced economies polluted the atmosphere and it is fair that they should send resources to poor countries, where carbon-intensive growth is now infeasible. Two climate financing channels are addressing the distinct problems of investability and investment. The global environmental, social and governance or ESG phenomenon, which came first, has created ample cheap financing for clean energy. But it requires investability: The foundations of a mature market economy in the energy sector. The Just Energy Transition Partnership, or JETP, is the nascent second channel of climate financing. JETP for India needs to work with one Indian state at a time and part-fund the electricity sector reform to achieve investability in that state.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Energy Transition Committee

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 22:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.