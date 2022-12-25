Foundations for an Indian JETP

Advanced economies polluted the atmosphere and it is fair that they should send resources to poor countries, where carbon-intensive growth is now infeasible. Two climate financing channels are addressing the distinct problems of investability and investment. The global environmental, social and governance or ESG phenomenon, which came first, has created ample cheap financing for clean energy. But it requires investability: The foundations of a mature market economy in the energy sector. The Just Energy Transition Partnership, or JETP, is the nascent second channel of climate financing. JETP for India needs to work with one Indian state at a time and part-fund the electricity sector reform to achieve investability in that state.

