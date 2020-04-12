Four fallouts of Covid-19 mishandling

Two weeks ago, when India went into a 21-day lockdown, I wrote that we seemed to be living in the pleasant hope that the spread of the virus would slow, and things would limp back to normal when the lockdown was lifted. I had asked: What if this belief turns out to be false? Just as we underestimated the pandemic, what if we are underestimating the recovery time? Now, the 21-day lockdown is being extended by another fortnight — to start with.

So that hope of normalcy just got pushed out a bit. I had also mentioned that we might be ignoring second- and third-order effects of the ...