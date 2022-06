Four stages of war

The war in is currently in its third, and profoundly different, phase. In the first phase of the war, the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its proxies from the self-declared “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk moved swiftly towards major population centres in southern, eastern, and northern . Russian paratroopers — the feared Vozdushno-Desantnye Voyska, in their sky-blue berets and striped shirts — were dropped well ahead of frontlines; the invasion moved along multiple axes towards the cities of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Mikolayiv, Zaporishia, and Kharkiv. But, as is now well understood, the timing of the invasion was poor, causing heavy vehicles to get bogged down in late winter mud in the north and northwest; intelligence was mistaken, in that resistance at both the national level and in Russian-speaking areas of was heavier than expected; and the Ukrainian armed forces, after being initially stunned by the scale of the onslaught, reacted with better than expected speed and professionalism.

