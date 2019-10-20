FRDI Bill should focus on speedy resolution of stressed financial firms

The vacuum in the dispute resolution regulatory environment is being felt the most as policymakers and regulators grapple with the fallout of the meltdown in the infrastructure lending major IL&FS, cases of business failure in some NBFCs, and the stress in the cooperative banking system.

This has forced the government to take a fresh look at the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017. The Bill was shelved in August last year following apprehensions around the ‘bail-in’ clause by depositors and stakeholders of a failed financial service ...