JUST IN
The long run vs the short run
Freedom and the big freeze
Urbanisation and urban dynamics
R&D: An inside job
Bipolar nature of city planning
I-T Dept's survey operation at BBC offices and memories of another 'raid'
Women power: The optics and politics
Lessons from the Ukraine war
Consumer sentiments improve, but still too low
What Hindenburg has got wrong
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: A jumbo deal, urbanisation and urban dynamics, and more
icon-arrow-left
The long run vs the short run
Business Standard

Freedom and the big freeze

When it becomes clear that criticism is difficult without trouble, the circle of one's freedom of expression shrinks

Topics
BS Opinion | media | NGOs

Aakar Patel 

Follow this columnist
Aakar Patel

Two terms that keep creeping into civil society reports on the India of our times are “chilling effect” and “shrinking civic space”.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 22:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.