From coal price escalation to special leave, here're the key court orders

Pre-deposit must in all cheque cases The Supreme Court ruled last week that the amended provision in the Negotiable Instruments Act tightening curbs on those accused of issuing bounced cheques shall be applicable with retrospective effect. This Section 148 states that in an appeal by the drawer of the cheque against his conviction, the appeal court may order him to deposit at least 20 per cent of the fine or compensation awarded by the trial court.

The question raised in the case, Surinder Singh vs Virender Gandhi, was whether this rule applied retrospectively. The accused was ...