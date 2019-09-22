From consumer law to pre-deposit rule, here're the key court orders

Tenant cannot squat on secured asset The right of a tenant in a flat, which was mortgaged by a defaulting landlord-borrower, came up in the Supreme Court in the case, Bajrang vs Central Bank of India. The residential flat in Mumbai was a secured asset. When the bank tried to take possession of it, invoking the Securitisation Act (Sarfaesi), the tenant obtained a stay against the landlord who sought his eviction.

The bank alleged that the landlord and the tenant were in collusion to defeat its rights. The Bombay High Court had given judgment in favour of the bank. The tenant appealed to ...