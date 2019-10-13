From criminal cases to commercial suits, here're the key court orders

Commercial court isn’t for every dispute Disputes involving high-value transactions cannot be dressed up as commercial suits and taken to commercial courts for speedy disposal. “The very purpose for which the Commercial Court Act was enacted in 2015 would be defeated if every other suit merely because it is filed before the Commercial Court is entertained,” the Supreme Court stated in its judgment in Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises vs K S Infraspace LLP. “This is for the reason that the suits which are not actually relating to commercial dispute but being filed ...