From e-auctions to women footwear, here are the key court orders

Race at the last second in e-auctions With e-tender becoming the norm, seconds matter before hitting the submit button by the bidders. Some late-comers had to fight tough legal battles in recent times to prove that they beat the deadline. The latest is the case, L & T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd vs ONGC, decided by the Delhi High Court last fortnight.

L&T sent its bid to ONGC for an offshore process platform at 13.58.43 hrs while the deadline was 14 hrs. ONGC allegedly kept extending the deadline 18 times. According to L&T, it was late because ONGC kept on amending the tender ...