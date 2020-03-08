From electricity tariff to arbitration clause, here're the key court orders

Electricity tariff differs for institutions The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has the power to segregate self-financing educational institutions (SFEIs) from government-run and government-aided private educational institutions for the purpose of fixing tariff, subjecting SFEIs to a higher category of tariff.

The tariff notification to that effect is legal, said the Supreme Court in its judgment, Kerala State Electricity Board vs principal, Sir Syed Institute. A single-judge Bench of the high court had earlier upheld different tariffs, but a division Bench set it aside, ...