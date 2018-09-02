From insurance claim to arbitration appeal, here are the key court orders

Delay defeats insurance claim If the insurance claim is made late, it can be rejected even if the insurance company had appointed a surveyor to assess the damage, according to the Supreme Court. The survey is no evidence of waiver of the time limit by the insurer. It does not condone the delay made by the claimant, the court asserted in its judgment, Sonell Clocks & Gifts Ltd vs New India Assurance.

In this case, the plant and machinery of the firm were damaged in a flood. It made the claim after about four months. The insurance company appointed a surveyor who reported that due to ...