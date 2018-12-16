From insurance cover to insolvency case, here are the key court orders

Illegal extension has no insurance cover The demolition of an illegal extension of a building by civic authorities would not be covered by a general insurance policy, the Supreme Court has ruled in its judgment in the case, New India Assurance Co vs Rajeshwar. The appeal of the insurance company was against an order of the Jammu & Kashmir Consumer Commission, which awarded a compensation of Rs 1.728 million. It was upheld by the high court.

In this case, the owner built a projection to the road. The municipal committee of Jammu found that it was against the master plan. It ...