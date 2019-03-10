From inter-state sand trade to excise duty, here are the key court orders

Governments can't ban inter-state sand trade The Supreme Court has ruled that a state government cannot ban the movement of sand to other states, as it violated the freedom of trade. It struck down a rule made by the Gujarat government under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act in its judgment in State of Gujarat vs Jayeshbhai.

The leaseholders and traders in river sand, which is a mineral, challenged the rule as it prevented them from sending processed sand to builders in Maharashtra. The Gujarat High Court had struck down the rule maintaining that the ...