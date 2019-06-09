From LPG cylinder blast to criminal case, here're the key court orders

Make-in-India cloud over shipping industry Shipping companies have taken to court a notification and a circular issued under the Merchant Shipping Act implementing “Make in India” scheme. They have obtained a stay from the Delhi High Court against the implementation.

In the lead petition, Great Eastern Shipping Co vs Union of India, they argued that the circular issued on March 21 brought in a completely alien concept of an "Indian built ship", which got commercial rights higher than an Indian flag vessel. It destroyed any statutory recognition and preference ...