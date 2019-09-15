From minding cows to minding algorithms

Going through a day glancing constantly for messages on your mobile phones, devoutly watching movies on demand on your mobile phone, gleefully buying stuff on online shopping sites… These innocent and fun activities have a larger meaning: The arrival of the Information Age. The arrival of the Information Age is no longer an idle scholarly chatter, we are sliding into it.

And doing that without fully understanding all that is in store for us as individuals or as members of human society. Except that, in India, our transition to the Information Age is going to happen while many other ...