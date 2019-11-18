From oil adulteration to IBC resolution, here're the key court orders

‘Full and final voucher’ no bar to arbitration The discharge voucher demanded by insurers and government entities before disbursing amounts due came up again in the Supreme Court and it dismissed the appeal of Oriental Insurance Co against the ruling of the Bombay High Court on this issue.

The case arose when there was a dispute between the insurer and Dicitex Furnishing, which was in financial distress following a fire that razed its three godowns. The company’s claim was rejected after two years, based on repeated survey reports of insurers which put the losses far ...