From patents office to sale of repossessed cars, here are key court orders

PF trust opened to contract labourers The contractual employees of government-owned Pawan Hans helicopter company emerged victorious in the Supreme Court when it ordered that they must be treated on a par with the rest of the employees for the purpose of provident fund. They were not recognised as employees, and thus denied the benefit under the Employees’ Provident Funds Act.

The company has its own provident fund trust but contract workers were denied that benefit also, though they were working for decades and were paid directly by the company without a contractor. They moved ...