From trademark row to SC speeds up arbitration, here are key court orders

Supreme Court speeds up arbitration The Supreme Court last week exercised its extraordinary constitutional power to appoint a sole arbitrator as the proceedings had a long chequered history. In this case, Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation vs Ganesh Containers Movers Syndicate, disputes arose over transit penalty imposed by the corporation on the contractor.

At the request of the contractor, an IAS officer was appointed the arbitrator. But the proceedings did not progress satisfactorily and therefore, the managing director of the corporation was appointed as arbitrator. Still, there ...