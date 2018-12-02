From trial for worker's death to arbitration pact, here're key court orders

Adjudication essential to arbitration In arbitration, the main elements are enquiry, hearing of parties, examination of evidence and adjudication of the dispute. A mere provision for appeal against the decision of an authority does not constitute an arbitration agreement, the Supreme Court stated while setting aside the order of the Delhi High Court appointing an arbitrator in the case, South Delhi Municipal Corporation vs SMS Tollways Ltd.

In this case, the toll firm and the corporation disputed over building a national highway. The terms of the agreement stated that ...