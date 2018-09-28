From West to East

Her 2,000th piece sold for $35,000. That and some more from her own pocket proved enough to finance Kate Malone and her team of seven to head to Jaipur for the first ceramic art triennale in India.

Malone’s decorative art pieces are sold exclusively by her dealer of 23 years, Adrian Sassoon, one of the UK’s best-known contemporary art and antique French porcelain dealer, at the best art shows around the world. Malone and I meet on her last day at the triennale at the Quaint Café in Jaipur’s Jawahar Kala Kendra. She’s just finished her workshop with 60 school ...