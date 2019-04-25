Fuel price control?

The global price of crude oil, as measured by the benchmark price for a barrel of Brent Crude, on Thursday rose above $75 per barrel for the first time in 2019 in the wake of tightening sanctions on Iran. The path of prices is uncertain, but several analysts believe it could go past $80 a barrel in the medium term.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration in the United States announced that exemptions to five countries, including India, from the US’ Iran sanctions would not be extended. This, alongside cuts in Russian exports of crude oil, has pushed global oil prices to the highest ...