Further fiscal and monetary stimuli will not help. Best to be patient

When aggregate demand in a county collapses, we know what to do. We turn to the Keynesian identity which exhorts governments to spend more money than it gets by way of revenue to restore demand.

When aggregate supply in a country collapses because of a war in the supplying country, we again know what to do. We urge governments to create more domestic capacity in the long run and diversify the sources of supply in the short run. But what do you do when not only do both aggregate supply and aggregate demand collapse simultaneously, but also that it happens globally? The thing is ...