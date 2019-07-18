Future demographic shocks

The growing prosperity of India’s population has had a mixed impact on its demographics. The latest data from the Sample Registration System shows that Indians are planning smaller families — but also prefer fewer daughters.

The upshot is that India’s total fertility rate (TFR) — or the number of children expected to be born to a woman during her reproductive period — has fallen from 2.3 in 2016 to 2.2 in 2017, with both rural and urban India registering a steady fall. This is marginally more than the World Health Organization’s recommended ...