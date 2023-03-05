G20's Ukraine problem

The war in Ukraine and the deepening geopolitical fault-lines as a result of it appear to have hijacked the G20 agenda. Over the past fortnight, two ministerial meetings — of finance and foreign affairs— failed to secure a consensus over a joint communiqué, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine being the key point of difference. Both indicate a hardening of positions by Russia and China; the wording of both communiqués on the war was identical to the one contained in the G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration, to which leaders of the two countries had agreed less than four months ago on November 15/16, 2022. The statement declared that “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine”, spoke of “peaceful resolutions of conflicts” but added the caveat that there were “other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions”. Instead, the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru, which took place during the first anniversary of the war, and the foreign ministers’ meet in New Delhi late last week had to issue a chair’s summary and outcome document, which reflects the fact of differences among delegates.