Gainers and losers from decarbonisation

Decarbonising the Indian economy will impose large gains and losses upon various elements of the Indian economy in the coming decades. It is not exceptional when compared with other elements of technological transformation of the past or the future. These coming changes are important for strategic thinking of financial investors and the leadership teams of non-financial firms.

The public sector is faced with a moment similar to the one seen by telecom in the early 1990s. In the world of public policy, we should worry about coal miners and restoring degraded land. The precise date is ...