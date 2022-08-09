A tally of 61 medals puts India at fourth spot among all participating nations at the recent Commonwealth Games (CWG), one place lower and five medals fewer than its showing at the 2018 edition of the games in Gold Coast, Australia. Yet, despite trailing its 2018 record, the CWG performance had much for the country to celebrate. For one, India is not only the most populous country among the 14 Commonwealth nations (11 if Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were added to England as the United Kingdom) but towards the bottom in terms of (nominal) per capita income, ranking third from the lowest place (only Kenya and Nigeria are below it). Given the direct link between a country’s sporting success and wealth and resources — which is why the US consistently leads Olympic medal tallies —this is no small achievement. For another, this edition of the CWG did not include shooting, which has been India’s forte traditionally. In the Gold Coast edition, India won 16 medals in shooting alone — seven golds, four silvers, and five bronzes — so there is no gainsaying that India may well have outperformed its 2018 best this time had the discipline been included. In that respect, maiden medal wins — including a gold in lawn bowling — deserve kudos. Also worth celebrating is that India topped the individual discipline medal tally in wrestling, weightlifting, badminton, and table tennis (including para TT).
