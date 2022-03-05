Game Theory and the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Many fine brains, including some Nobel laureates, have been trying to figure out how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will end. None, so far as I can see, has tried to recall a sub-discipline of economics and maths which was devoted to such predictive endeavours. So let me remind everyone.

Back in the day when economics wasn’t the namby-pamby discipline it has become now, it used to apply a lot of advanced mathematics to make predictions about behaviour and outcomes of individuals and groups. It was the study of strategies. One of these applications was called Game Theory, so ...