Gasping for breath

In many parts of India, particularly in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, hospitals are inundated by patients due to the surge of Covid-19 cases nationwide. This has caused a serious shortage of several medical supplies, particularly oxygen.

Some experts have suggested that this wave of the pandemic is causing breathing difficulties among more patients and at an earlier stage of the disease. Oxygen availability has thus become even more crucial. Both those dealing with symptoms at home and hospitals that are close to capacity in their intensive care units and regular wards need ...