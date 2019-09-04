Gauging economic activity

The slide in the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year has surprised most analysts. Aside from influencing sentiment in financial markets, the 5 per cent growth in the April-June quarter has implications for both fiscal and monetary policy.

But the lag in the release of official data often results in delayed policy response. In terms of fiscal policy, the level of economic activity determines the level of revenue the government can expect. In case the growth is expected to slow, the government can adjust its revenue projection and take a call ...