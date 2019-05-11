'Gayatri Mantra' in Rajasthan hospitals to de-stress expecting women

The Rajasthan government has taken a decision that all especially where the delivery of children takes place will now have a music system to dull the pain of the mother. And what music will the music system play? The This is part of a new Sound Healing Therapy launched by in all government under a project called ‘Lakshya’. And you thought a Congress government was in power in the state?

Complaint against Priyanka

Uttar Pradesh’s Animal Welfare Board has sent a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi (pictured) under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Wildlife Protection Act, after the leader stopped enroute campaigning in a village of snake charmers, spotted a snake charmer and asked him to open his basket and took a Cobra in her hand, stroking its head and playing with it.

The matter was brought to the attention of the District Magistrate, who has instituted an enquiry led by the Additional District Magistrate. The committee has been asked to submit its report as early as possible. Whether the enquiry will include the circumstances in which the snake charmer captured the cobra is not know. Further action will be taken once the DM gets the report.