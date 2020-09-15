GenNext on court

The just-concluded US Open, played against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic sans stadium audiences, may have signalled the rise of the next generation on the international tennis circuit.

Naomi Osaka won her second US Open title and her third overall (having won the Australian Open in 2019) and Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam final (having featured in two French Open and one Australian Open final before). This has, of course, been an exceptional year in the tennis calendar with Wimbledon, the year’s second Grand Slam, cancelled owing to the pandemic, and the ...