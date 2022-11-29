Geo-engineering and climate control

A recent sci-fi novel, Ministry of the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson, describes what will happen in the future as countries fail to agree and implement a carbon mitigation programme that limits the global temperature increase to a manageable level. The novel begins with a massive heat wave in Uttar Pradesh that kills millions. The then responds by unilaterally launching a move to spray sulphur dioxide on clouds in the Indian Ocean, which would reduce solar radiation and bring the temperature down. The move works and for two-three years the temperature comes down. The novel goes on to elaborate more such measures to cope with the consequences of catastrophic .

