Getting around poll-day restrictions

As you read this in Mumbai or Bengaluru, most of us in the national capital will be queueing up to cast our ballot in yet another election — which is what you do when no inducement can persuade the bearer to pour you a glass of frothy beer at the club.

I guess prohibition does drive more numbers to the polling stations, but let it be known that the winning contender will have been picked amidst cheerless gloom when he might have been voted in with a generous measure of G with T. So much better if the Election Commission could find a way to send the Electronic Voting Machines to vends ...