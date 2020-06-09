Getting the growth back?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has all along likened the campaign against coronavirus to a war. He could be dead right, but in a respect farthest from his intention.

Eleven weeks after the lockdown, the Indian economy is war-ravaged without our ever having been in any combat. We did not need last fortnight’s official gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for the January-March quarter of 2020 to tell us this; it was evident to anyone with even the slightest sensitivity to economic reality. Rajiv Bajaj gloated sarcastically when he told Rahul Gandhi last week that the government ...