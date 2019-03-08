Getting the Indian consumer to rescue us

Let’s not blame economists, politicians, bureaucrats for our economic travails like not enough jobs, losses of public sector, collapse of the banking and infrastructure building companies and the agrarian crisis.

And let us also not lament that our economic travails are because we as a country are caught in a vicious cycle of business folk who focus on trading and rent-seeking on land (real estate), spectrum (telecom), and labour (IT services) rather than on technical innovation. Or blame the chorus of economists and financial policy-makers, educated and with full-time jobs ...