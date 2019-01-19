Give myth a chance

There have been constant efforts over the years to glorify the so-called scientific achievements preserved in the Vedas, Hindu mythology, and other ancient texts. Such attempts in the past few years have spilt over to the Indian Science Congress — most recently in its latest, 106th edition.

Andhra University Vice-chancellor G Nageshwar Rao claimed ancient Indians had knowledge of stem cell research, test-tube fertilisation, aviation and guided missiles, citing tales from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. More such seemingly bizarre statements were made during the science congress, ...